Snap-on (SNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Snap-on to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Snap-on stock opened at $213.13 on Thursday. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

