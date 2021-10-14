Snap (SNAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Snap to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Snap has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNAP opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.96 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $442,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,191,708 shares of company stock valued at $316,728,536 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

