SnowGem Hits One Day Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003219 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 97.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

