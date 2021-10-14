Socket Mobile (SCKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter.

SCKT traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $7.02. 104,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,825. Socket Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $168,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

