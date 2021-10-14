SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up to $18.92

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.92, but opened at $19.60. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 267,969 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Mizuho started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.