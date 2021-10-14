SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,500 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the September 15th total of 1,080,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.7 days.

SoftBank Group stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $55.14. 1,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

