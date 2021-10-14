Solanium Tops One Day Volume of $4.04 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. Solanium has a market capitalization of $121.01 million and $4.04 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00004229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00123196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00076354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,046.02 or 0.99680453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.18 or 0.06608859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

