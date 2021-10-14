SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading Down 2%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) shares were down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 51,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

About SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It holds interest in Cascabel, Ecuador Regional Exploration, Queensland and Solomon Island projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

