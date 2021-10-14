Solrise Finance (SLRS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $702,461.00

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $34.70 million and $702,461.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00070415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00123204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,097.55 or 0.99776874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.24 or 0.06605900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,582,345 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars.

