Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 58.9% in September

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.09. 12,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,300. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a $0.6718 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

