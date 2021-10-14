Sonoco Products (SON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Sonoco Products to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SON opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

