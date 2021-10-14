Sora Validator Token Hits Market Capitalization of $440,470.91 (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Sora Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $440,470.91 and $468,095.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001900 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,183.90 or 1.00056867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00060184 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.17 or 0.00539221 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004836 BTC.

About Sora Validator Token

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 405,613 coins. The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org . The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Sora Validator Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora Validator Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sora Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

