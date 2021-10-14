South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.45

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 85413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Macquarie raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, South32 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. South32’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

