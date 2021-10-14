Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.39 and last traded at $63.34. 80,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,210,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 177.34%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 36.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.