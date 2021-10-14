Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LUV opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.24.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
