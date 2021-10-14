Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LUV opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

