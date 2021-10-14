SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Market Cap Tops $1.66 Million

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.66 million and $522,228.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00071546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00123395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00077754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,714.15 or 1.00007612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.62 or 0.06464449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

