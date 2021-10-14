SparksPay Price Tops $0.0034 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. SparksPay has a market cap of $35,630.69 and $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,655,447 coins and its circulating supply is 10,425,650 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

