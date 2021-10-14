Spartan Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.46 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $43.37 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000891 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00071546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00123395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00077754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,714.15 or 1.00007612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.62 or 0.06464449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 85,094,729 coins and its circulating supply is 84,394,284 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

