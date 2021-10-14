SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,219,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,701 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.16% of SpartanNash worth $120,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $12,982,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $2,391,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 58.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $1,916,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPTN opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.81. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

