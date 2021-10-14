SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading 0.1% Higher

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.24. 639,696 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68.

