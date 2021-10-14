Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Down 59.6% in September

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Special Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.77. 23,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,758. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Director Gerald Hellerman bought 2,472 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 22.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 614.3% during the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.