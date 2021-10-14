Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)’s share price rose 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 2,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 25,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 920.56% and a negative net margin of 349.52%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

