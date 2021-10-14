Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Cap Hits $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00044065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00099306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.52 or 0.00422020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00013606 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

