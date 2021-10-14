Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. 1,780,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. Spire has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.