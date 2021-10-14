Splinterlands Achieves Market Cap of $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00118311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00072449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,708.08 or 0.99985087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.02 or 0.06437705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars.

