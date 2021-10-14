Splintershards Price Reaches $0.88 on Top Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Splintershards has a total market cap of $134.05 million and $7.06 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00073504 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000134 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BNB Cash (BNBCH) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,812,559 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

