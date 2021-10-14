SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) Shares Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,488 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTKU. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

SPTKU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,674. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

