Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.95. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 1,281,001 shares trading hands.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 209,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,759 shares during the period.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

