Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for 4.4% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.99% of Square worth $1,111,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth about $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.31.

SQ traded up $5.90 on Thursday, reaching $248.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228,007. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,381 shares of company stock valued at $75,140,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

