SSE (LON:SSE) PT Raised to GBX 1,690

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

SSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,621.13 ($21.18).

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,585.33 ($20.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £16.89 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,617.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,546.66. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,238.42 ($16.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,688.05 ($22.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

