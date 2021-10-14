SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.70 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.