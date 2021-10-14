S&T Bancorp (STBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $30.09 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.92%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&T Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

