StableXSwap Price Reaches $2.78 on Top Exchanges (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00004684 BTC on popular exchanges. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $37.87 million and approximately $274.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,181.01 or 0.99879853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00057010 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00049172 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001182 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.98 or 0.00541721 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

