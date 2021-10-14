Stacks Tops 24 Hour Volume of $164.94 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. Stacks has a market cap of $2.73 billion and $164.94 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $2.14 or 0.00003732 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 52.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00070003 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00064215 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00096214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00119319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00073113 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,279,127,132 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

