Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.16% of Stamps.com worth $79,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STMP. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,917,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 404.6% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after buying an additional 215,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $68,240.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Katie May sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.17, for a total transaction of $1,625,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,016,442 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

STMP opened at $329.61 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $329.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.60. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

