Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STAN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 592.71 ($7.74).

STAN opened at GBX 485.20 ($6.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £14.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 450.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 470.21.

In other news, insider José Viñals bought 11,500 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 50,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Insiders purchased a total of 121,500 shares of company stock valued at $53,088,000 in the last ninety days.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

