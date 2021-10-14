Standard Chartered’s (STAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STAN. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 592.71 ($7.74).

STAN opened at GBX 485.20 ($6.34) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £14.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 450.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 470.21. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 60,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £269,400 ($351,972.82). Also, insider José Viñals purchased 11,500 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Insiders acquired 121,500 shares of company stock valued at $53,088,000 in the last ninety days.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

