Standard Protocol (STND) One Day Volume Tops $473,151.00

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $473,151.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000999 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00125727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00075320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,952.86 or 0.99652611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.19 or 0.06575855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.