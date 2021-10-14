Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Raised by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,894,000 after acquiring an additional 448,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,729,000 after acquiring an additional 411,915 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 377,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 318,232 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWK traded up $5.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.20. 17,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,255. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.80 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

