STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12.48 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002022 BTC on major exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $103.22 million and approximately $12.48 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.37 or 0.00252363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00095825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

