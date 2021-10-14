State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 22,831 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 138.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

