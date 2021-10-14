State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 24,800 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 158.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $518,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NRIX opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.47. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

