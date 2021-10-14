State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases Shares of 3,452 argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARGX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.36.

argenx stock opened at $295.50 on Thursday. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $244.98 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.09.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. Analysts expect that argenx SE will post -7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

