Stealth Market Cap Hits $3.20 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $3,327.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000840 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00024550 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00023598 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

