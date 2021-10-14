Steem Dollars (SBD) Hits Market Cap of $70.68 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $70.68 million and $5.48 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.64 or 0.00013357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001711 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007845 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002159 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 9,247,532 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

