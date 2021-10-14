Stellar Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $8.84 billion and approximately $903.49 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,722 coins and its circulating supply is 24,054,046,845 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

