Stenprop (LON:STP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP)’s share price was down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 182 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.38). Approximately 4,741,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,770% from the average daily volume of 253,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.39).

The stock has a market capitalization of £529.23 million and a PE ratio of 9.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72.

About Stenprop (LON:STP)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

