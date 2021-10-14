Sterling Bancorp (STL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STL stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,806. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

