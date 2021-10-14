Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

SHOO opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

