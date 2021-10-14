Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Esports Entertainment Group Call Options (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,644 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 207% compared to the typical volume of 1,186 call options.

NASDAQ GMBL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,783. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $148.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

GMBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 222,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

